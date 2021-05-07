Fire reported at Lansing townhome

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning a fire was reported at a townhome in the 4500 block of Seaway Drive. It is an area west of South Waverly and north of West Jolly roads.

Reports of smoke and flames coming out of a building sent crews to the home to put out the fire.

Streets are being blocked off as crews with the Lansing Fire Department continue working.

WILX has a news crew on the scene. This is a developing story News 10 will update as more information becomes available.

