Advertisement

Fire reported at Lansing townhome

Streets are being blocked off as crews with the Lansing Fire Department continue working.
A fire was reported at a Lansing townhome located near Jolly and Waverly roads.
A fire was reported at a Lansing townhome located near Jolly and Waverly roads.(WILX/Sara Schulz)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning a fire was reported at a townhome in the 4500 block of Seaway Drive. It is an area west of South Waverly and north of West Jolly roads.

Reports of smoke and flames coming out of a building sent crews to the home to put out the fire.

Streets are being blocked off as crews with the Lansing Fire Department continue working.

WILX has a news crew on the scene. This is a developing story News 10 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers...
Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County
Kirbay Preuss
Stolen pet dies shortly after return
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment fire, suspected homicide
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Pedestrian killed overnight in Lansing

Latest News

Preschoolers are getting fired up for STEM education.
Pre-schoolers learn about STEM education
Advocacy from the Michigan Department of Attorney General and several other states has resulted...
AG Nessel secures win for workers alongside several states
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the Michigan National Guard troops deployed on a security mission...
Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill giving reimbursements to National Guard soldiers sent to US Capitol