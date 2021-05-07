Bond revoked for charged leader of white supremacist group The Base

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the Court agreed with the Department’s findings that the defendant was not adhering to bond conditions, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that bond has been revoked for the self-proclaimed leader of The Base, a national white supremacist group with violent inclinations, pending a bond hearing.

Justen Watkins, 25, of Bad Axe, is one of two men who were charged last year with:

gang membership, a 20-year felony;

unlawful posting of a message, a two-year felony and/or a $5,000 fine; and

using computers to commit a crime, a four-year felony, and/or a $5,000 fine.

A fourth charge for Watkins was added in Huron County on Feb. 4 for possession of analogue drugs, specifically steroids.

One of the conditions of Watkins’ bond is that he have no contact with other members of The Base.

However, the Department of the Attorney General learned another member of the gang not only paid the bond for Watkins in early February, but the two allegedly committed a crime together the following week. The Department also learned Watkins has been residing with the co-defendant in that case.

The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office has charged both men with breaking and entering in relation to that incident on April 7.

Watkins was ordered to turn himself in by Hon. Cedric Simpson of the 14A-3 District Court in Washtenaw County and a bond hearing was set for May 17 at 9 a.m. At that time, the judge will consider witness testimony.

“Given the circumstances, the court’s decision to revoke Mr. Watkins’ bond was the correct course of action. We are pleased with the outcome,” Nessel said.

Established in 2018, The Base is a White supremacy organization that publicly encourages violence and criminal acts against the US and claims to be training for a race war to establish White ethnonationalist rule in areas of the country, including the Upper Peninsula. The group also traffics in Nazi ideology and extreme anti-Semitism, at one point requiring members to read neo-Nazi books that encourage the collapse of Western civilization.

Watkins claims to be the leader of The Base and purportedly ran a “hate camp” for members of the group. At the camp, he allegedly led tactical and firearms training for members with the goal of being equipped for a violent overthrow of the government.

Watkins’ co-defendant in this case, Alfred Gorman, is scheduled for a probable cause conference on June 3 at 9 a.m.

The suspects are linked to a December 2019 incident in Dexter, in which a family was terrorized at their home after the men allegedly used intimidation tactics on the premises and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home.

