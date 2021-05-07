Balloon decor and event business on the rise in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s small business month and Studio 10 loves to show all the amazing businesses we have in the Greater Lansing Area.

One even ‘popped up” during the pandemic.

Stellableu Designs features beautiful balloon decor and events.

Jenna and Domonique, the founders of Stellableu, work together to create these amazing arrangements with balloons.

“We kind of researched the area and there was nobody else doing balloons that’s kind of made us jump into business,” said Jenna.

“Balloons bring a lot of joy to all ages,” added Domonique.

Deigns for balloon arrangements and events are totally customizable depending on the theme or event.

“We just want the celebrant to feel specials,” said Jenna.

“We use instagram to look for all the newest trends, it just makes it easier if we know what the trends are and what people really enjoy,” said Domonique.

The two started the business during the pandemic with a passion for party planning, but because of COVID- they jumped head first in unique balloon arrangements.

“We first created these balloon bags. It’s just like a bag of fun to your front door, we sold quite a few and we were really shocked that people were really open to those. And they’re like big,” said Domonique. “It think for those stuck at home it was really cool to get that delivered to your front door.”

Now that some COVID restrictions are being lifted, the two are expanding their event and balloon decor to fun picnic and vinette setups.

“You can enjoy it with close friends and family at the safety of your own home or we can set it up at local parks, by some water,” said Domonique. “But we think that these will be a great way to get people back out into the community, seeing familiar faces and loved ones because they’ve not been doing that for quite some time.”

For these two fairly new business owners, this year has been a year to remember starting up Stellableu, but they are encouraging others to go for their own business dreams.

“If you have an idea, just take that and improve upon it a little bit each day. Becoming a new business owner can be scary, but just go for it,” said Jenna.

Check out their amazing designs here: https://www.stella-bleudesigns.com/

Or follow them on Instagram and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellableuDesigns

