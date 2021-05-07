Advocacy groups promoting telehealth to fight mental health stigma

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may know first hand people who have gone through a lot of stress over the last year. The pandemic has had many battling with mental health issues. Now, the Easter Seals of Michigan have started the “Get screened! Mental Health Matters” initiative to help those who may be suffering.

Dr. Jeffrey Guina, Easter Seals Michigan Chief Medical Officer, said “[We want] to bring awareness and also to educate people and give them resources so that they know that if they’re struggling they don’t have to suffer in silence.”

The free screenings are available 24/7, they take five minutes, and remain anonymous. But they wanted to go a step further and give direct resources tailored to you.

Guina said, “I think it was important for us not just to have a screening that just dead ends at the end and tells you, ‘It sounds like you may be depressed’ or ‘It sounds like you may be struggling with alcohol,’ but also have those resources both locally and nationally.”

Counselors have also seen the pandemic double the amount of adults in the U.S. experiencing mental health problems from 20% to 40%. Trina Rios is the owner of A New Day Counseling Services. She says she’s seen that rise herself.

“Our clientele in some instances has almost tripled,” Rios said. “I have had to hire additional therapists because the demand is so high.”

Giving people online resources from their phone, like what Easter Seals is doing, has seen high success.

Rios said, “I’m actually a major fan of the whole telehealth movement. They can come or be able to talk to you from their living room and still be able to get the services they need while maintaining a certain level of being anonymous to the world.”

Easter Seals says 70% of people who took the screening so far were positive for mental health symptoms, and they want you to know resources are there for you.

“Sometimes it’s a good idea to just take a break,” Guina said. “Take a step back from the busyness of life and be a little bit self reflective and this is one opportunity to do that.”

In just one week, people have completed more than 1,000 Easter Seals screenings. Their goal is to get to 5,000 by the end of the month.

If you’d like to take the screening, you can do so at THIS LINK.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.