$11 Million in grants coming to Ingham County Small Businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Business owners across the state are keeping a close eye on Michigan’s vaccination rate. They’re waiting until we hit the 65% mark, when indoor capacity limits are lifted. Until then many restaurants are struggling to stay open, but there is a new lifeline available in Ingham County.

“These funds are fantastic, they are lifelines,” Owner of Arts Pub and Crossroads, Greg Sinicropi said.

Sinicropi says he applies as soon as any new small business grants become available.

“This thing helps me keep my staff employed, which is the most important. I got 15 people working for me just in Leslie (At Crossroads Grill & Bar) and 30 at Arts (pub),” Sinicropi said. “We got to keep everybody employed. That’s the one thing, if you talk to anyone in any business, there’s just no help out there. So I need to keep the ones that I have happy and gainfully employed and not going to unemployment.”

“Without these grants we would most definitely not be open right now,” Sleepwalker owner Jeremy Sprague said.

The owner of sleepwalker says it could what keeps his staff employed as well.

“It would help with payroll it would help with everything from food orders, it’s almost immeasurable the different areas where we can use that,” Sprague said.

Both owners tell me they could make a 15 thousand dollar grant last a few months.

“I always figure its $5,000 a month in fixed operating for mortgage, taxes, insurance, and basic utilities that I pay whether I’m open or not , so you get a $15,000 grant to me in my brain that buys me three months,” Sinicropi said.

“A $15,000 grant can be dispersed for us and allocated in so many different ways it can be spent within a month it can be stretched over a few months if we decide to use that for labor or decide to use that for brewing (beer),” Sprague said.

Both Greg and Jeremy told me the grants feel like a safety net as they wait to be able to go back to full capacity.

“If anything its peace of mind, its job security, it lets me know because I’m losing $5,000 to $10,000 in sales I have a cushion in there that will help soft that blow a little bit,” Sinicropi said.

The grant application process opens in June. Ingham County has $11 million to give out from the American Rescue Plan. Restaurants will start receiving the grants mid October.

