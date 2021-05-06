Advertisement

Walt Disney World to end temperature checks for staff, guests

Disney announced on its website Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests...
Disney announced on its website Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - Walt Disney World Resort is making a slight change to its COVID-19 guidelines.

Disney announced on Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.

Disney said it came to the decision following the advice of the CDC and local health officials.

The on-site temperature screenings for cast members will end on May 8 and on May 16 for guests.

Disney still requires park reservations to limit capacity, and face coverings must be worn in the parks.

Universal Orlando Resort also announced it is ending temperature checks at their parks. The parks’ social distancing requirements have also been adjusted from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Coddingham
Lansing man charged in death of missing Mason woman
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment catches fire
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months
School bond proposal results
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools is changing quarantine requirements.
Pewamo-Westphalia is changing their quarantine requirements

Latest News

Veterans tackle the issue of extremism in the military, denouncing those who participated in...
Veterans address extremism in the military debate
Restaurant owners say they can't find enough people willing to work in food service during the...
Some restaurant owners claim they’re having trouble finding workers during the pandemic
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is reminding residents who have not yet done so, to file their federal...
Mayor Schor reminds Lansing residents of tax and financial assistance resources available