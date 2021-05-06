Volunteering her time ended up saving her life

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Who knew volunteering her time would be live-saving? One local woman who has been hesitant and fearful of mammograms her entire life, is now an advocate for getting them.

Laurie Zoll works as a medical assistant in Haslett. Her decision to volunteer as a patient so co-workers could learn to use a new breast ultrasound machine was life-changing, the practice procedure found a tumor.

“When I first saw it of course I was stunned just hear we are working with volunteers and here we find a cancer right away,” said Director of CIMA Breast Center, Dr. Jerrold Weiss.

Dr. Weiss said Zoll is lucky they found the cancer early enough because it could have easily gone from stage one to stage 4 quickly.

“I’m grateful to have Dr. Weiss I’m glad he brought that new technology especially for women who have dense breasts,” said breast cancer survivor, Laurie Zoll.

Zoll avoided mammograms and any type of radiation her entire life. She told News 10 she just thought it was unnecessary since she did not have a history of breast cancer in her family.

“I was hard headed.. I was one of those people that thought I was invincible didn’t think it could happen to me and that’s not how it goes,” Zoll said.

“(She’s) very lucky that we found it early and the chances are that her prognosis would probably be very good. Hopefully it will stimulate women who are mammogram deniers,” Dr. Weiss said.

“It can happen to anybody even though you think it’s not so just take that time out, it doesn’t take very long to get a mammogram. Take that time go out there and make that appointment because if I hadn’t done what I did, who knows where I would be,” Zoll said. Laurie’s last radiation treatment is on Monday.

She will then only have to do a three month and six-month checkup and from there its annual checkups. She said she plans to keep sharing her story to help save other women’s lives.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.