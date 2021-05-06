Advertisement

Van Atta’s has some great ideas for Mother’s Day

You can find some hanging baskets, indoor plants and more
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mother’s Day is this Sunday and Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop in Haslett has some great gift ideas. Perennials, annuals and hanging baskets are just a few of the fun options. Plus, be sure to check out they’re extensive selection of indoor plants. (That are a little easier to maintain, in case you--or mom--doesn’t necessarily have a green thumb.

