Tips on how to do some financial spring cleaning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We may have made some financial goals for ourselves for the new year, so here’s a check point, how are we doing?

Janelle Merritt with American 1 Credit Union has some ideas on how to do some financial evaluation.

Merritt suggested setting a weekly ‘money date’ with yourself.

“Just like when you want to stay connected with a loved one, you’ve got to spend some time, the same thing is true with your money,” said Merritt, “Sometimes it can be difficult when you’re facing a really hard situation financially to even open that bill, so we recommend weekly checking in looking at how you spent your money the previous week, and then thinking about what’s coming up that you need to pay.”

American 1 Credit Union says they have some financial coaching-available face to face, by phone or zoom to help you stay on track.

