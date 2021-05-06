Advertisement

Tigers Lose Final Game to Boston

BOSTON, MA - May 30: Pitcher Brandon Workman #67 of the Boston Red Sox has the most wins of any releiver at the All-Star Break. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)(Winslow Townson | Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Boston Red Sox rallied from a one run deficit with four scores in the eighth inning Thursday and went on to defeat the Detroit Tigers 12-9. The game took four hours and 18 minutes to play at Fenway Park and the Red Sox won two out of three in the series. The game featured 30 hits, no home runs and six errors. Detroit finishes its road trip 2-7 and is now 9-23 overall. The Tigers return home to begin a series Friday night against the Minnesota Twins.

