Stolen pet dies shortly after return

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, News 10 told you about two pets stolen from a local pet store in seemingly unrelated incidents. Now, one has been returned, though the store owners are not celebrating.

Preuss Pets in Lansing lost two animals to shoplifters last Friday. Lansing Police said a gecko and snake were stolen from the pet shop. They said the animals were stolen about an hour apart from each other by different people, but they do not believe the thefts are related.

Police said a middle-aged man and a woman are suspected of stealing the gecko. A different man is suspected of stealing the snake.

Six days after those thefts Kirbay Preuss, General Manager of the family-owned Preuss Pets, put out an announcement on the company’s Facebook page.

“An unfortunate twist [has happened] in this whole situation,” Pruess said. “We did get our gecko back, and he passed away shortly thereafter.”

She was not specific on how the gecko died, though she was visibly distraught when making the announcement.

“One thing I care about greatly is not allowing any form of animal abuse,” Preuss said. “And this is something that sits very heavy on my heart.”

If there is a silver lining, it’s that such thefts are extremely rare.

“This is a very rare, and unique, and unfortunate circumstance. Doesn’t happen often, thank God. But I want to make sure that we’re shining light on the fact that there’s so many agencies on this to bring justice,” Preuss said. “And also, there’s a huge community of people who advocate for animals, who advocate for the voiceless, and who rally for little animals from geckos all the way up to dogs and cats.”

Lansing Police have not yet revealed if they’ve made arrests in the case, though over the weekend they were working to formally identify the suspects using security footage. They’re also not alone in the effort to find the thieves.

“I want to thank animal control, I want to thank LPD, specifically Detective Kennedy,” She said. “And this isn’t over. This has just begun.”

