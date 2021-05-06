Advertisement

3 injured in Idaho middle school shooting; suspect captured

A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday has injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.

The victims’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school, and multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene.

Rigby is a small city about 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
Corey Coddingham
Lansing man charged in death of missing Mason woman
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment fire, suspected homicide
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months
The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers...
Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center will present ArtPath for Summer 2021
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center announce ArtPath 2021 Michigan Artists
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden to push his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
happy young teacher woman at elementary school teaching
MEA launches Michigan Educator Project to hear from front lines about educator shortage