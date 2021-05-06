Pujols Designated For Assignment

-ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Albert Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade with his second major league team. Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and he is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits. The oldest active player in the majors, he is batting .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs.

