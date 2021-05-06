Pistons Host Memphis Thursday Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons host the Memphis Grizzlies at 8pm Thursday. Former Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman is in his rookie season with the visitors. Game time is 8 o’clock. The Pistons have a 19-47 season record with six games remaining and will have at least six players out of the lineup because of injuries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.