Pistons Host Memphis Thursday Night

Under a Louisiana Senate bill, transgender athletes would not be allowed to compete in girls' sports.(Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons host the Memphis Grizzlies at 8pm Thursday. Former Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman is in his rookie season with the visitors. Game time is 8 o’clock. The Pistons have a 19-47 season record with six games remaining and will have at least six players out of the lineup because of injuries.

