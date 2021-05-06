New York Rangers Fined

-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Rangers have been fined $250,000 by the NHL for criticizing head of player safety George Parros. The team commented after the league fined but did not suspend Washington’s Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum that injured Rangers star Artemi Panarin. Commissioner Gary Bettman says the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was “unacceptable.”

