New York Rangers Fined

New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) fights with Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams during the...
New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) fights with Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams during the first period in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Rangers have been fined $250,000 by the NHL for criticizing head of player safety George Parros. The team commented after the league fined but did not suspend Washington’s Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum that injured Rangers star Artemi Panarin. Commissioner Gary Bettman says the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was “unacceptable.”

