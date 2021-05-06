Advertisement

Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is moving another step closer to normalcy.

Starting Thursday Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect loosening mask and gathering limits in certain situations.

As of now indoor gatherings at homes can have up to 15 people from three different households.

Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask at home unless they have covid symptoms. However, if you have not gotten your shots, keep the mask on.

If you are inviting friends over to your yard those gatherings can now have up to 50 people. If you have a bigger property, you can have up to 20 people per 1,000 square feet. The max capacity for that is 300.

Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan to get the state fully back open. The plan uses four vaccination-based milestones to guide steps required to get back to normal.

