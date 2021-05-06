MHSAA ADDS GIRLS WRESTLING TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Thursday the addition of a girls division to the individual wrestling tournament beginning with the 2021-22 school year. There will be 14 champions crowned. This school year 401 girls wrestlers competed on boys teams. Girls may still compete on boys teams for team titles and they may opt to compete individually in the boys division if they so desire.

