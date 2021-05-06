MDHHS issues proposals for active community programming, including Lansing

Advertisement

MDHHS issued a Request for Proposals to provide services aimed at increasing physical activity among residents in Detroit, Lansing, Ypsilanti, and Baraga County.(source: Pixabay)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to provide services aimed at increasing physical activity among residents in Detroit, Lansing, Ypsilanti, and Baraga County.

The goal of the Michigan Active Communities program is to implement policy, systems, and environmental (PSE) interventions in parks and green spaces to increase access to opportunities for physical activity in communities of color and low-income communities where parks and green spaces are inequitably funded. The grant will fund projects within Detroit, Ypsilanti, Lansing, and Baraga County. Those communities are disproportionately affected by chronic disease, poor health outcomes, food insecurity, and physical inactivity.

The RFP seeks competitive plans for local projects that will use parks and community green spaces to create healthy, active, and engaged communities by implementing the following strategies:

  • Create or enhance existing infrastructure to increase the number of communities that live within a half-mile of a safe and accessible park or community green space.
  • Improve and/or increase connectivity and accessibility to everyday destinations to increase active transportation and walkability.
  • Increase levels of physical activity through programming, social supports, and the built environment.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator, including help with program start-up, reporting requirements, and barriers to program implementation.

The award period begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2022.  MDHHS expects to award about $100,377 to up to six applicants, with a maximum of $25,000 per applicant.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on May 28.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select the “About EGrAMS” link in the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual.

The complete RFP can be accessed HERE.

