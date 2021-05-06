Advertisement

Mayor Schor reminds Lansing residents of tax and financial assistance resources available

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance offers a variety of options for free income tax preparation and assistance.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor is reminding Lansing residents who have not yet done so, to file their federal taxes and set up a bank account by May 17. This must be done to be eligible to receive tax credits for individuals and families, healthcare tax credits, as well as advance child payments, and childcare tax benefits.

The American Rescue Plan passed by President Biden devotes nearly $1 trillion toward building a bridge to economic recovery for individuals and families.

“It’s critical that all Lansing residents have access to the federal dollars available to them through the American Rescue Plan,” said Mayor Schor. “I urge everyone who hasn’t already, to file their federal taxes and set up a bank account by May 17, 2021, to ensure that they are eligible to receive money that can help support them and their families as we face economic hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Through the Capital Area United Way, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) offers a variety of options for free income tax preparation and assistance. In Addition, the City of Lansing’s Office of Financial Empowerment offers one-on-one financial counseling for residents to accomplish their financial goals, including assistance to access and establish an affordable bank account.

To schedule an appointment with the Office of Financial Empowerment, call Velma Kyser at 517-449-5842, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or click HERE.

To schedule an appointment with Capital Area United Way/VITA, call 2-1-1, or click HERE.

You can check the list of benefits available through American Rescue Plan HERE.

