May is for Miracles: Isla

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three-year-old Isla is a strong little warrior full of energy and life, and she knows it! She spreads joy and happiness with her contagious beautiful smile.

Isla’s mom, Shelby, had a pretty normal pregnancy until her 20 week ultrasound, where sparrow doctors noticed a heart defect.

Shelby said, “As we kind of embarked on that journey, the fear that initially hit us when we first found out about that really just slowly withered away. I think the support system was fantastic.”

For new parents Shelby and Tavi, the doctors laid out the diagnosis that also included a positive test for trsomy 21, otherwise know as down syndrome.

Tavi said, “With the support we got from the doctors and the surgeons... They say it takes a village to raise a child and she kind of had her village before she was even born.”

Isla’s family was introduced to Dr. Goble at the University of Michigan, who closely monitored Isla during the pregnancy and up to her heart surgery at 6 months.

“It was wonderful and we’re truly thankful for all of the doctors that helped us trough the process,” Shelby said. “It definitely takes a village – multiple doctors from Sparrow, from U of M. It was really an amazing process.”

Isla’s village at the hospitals gave them comfort and guidance in a situation that can be extremely overwhelming and scary to new parents.

“We always knew where we were going, what we had to do – our expectations were set in a phenomenal way and that made a big difference.”

Isla’s heart surgery lasted five hours and they were able to be with her during the recovery process. Soon, to Shelby and Tavi’s surprise, Isla was able to go home in under a week.

“She’s a strong little warrior. She’s definiltey stronger than I’ll ever be. I definitely look up to Isla in that way.” unknown terriroty can bring upon fears for parents, especially when it involves a child. The joint venture between sparrow children’s center and university of michigan health provides world-class pediatric care – for children just like isla. “it’s okay to have the fear but don’t let that consume you or you’re going to miss out on something that’s completely beautiful and something that i never knew that i needed in my life and that is isla.” >

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.