Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

That driver, a 41-year-old Lansing woman, was traveling northbound on M-106 near Plum Orchard Rd when she attempted to pass another vehicle traveling north while in a no-passing zone. While changing lanes, the woman was struck head-on by a southbound vehicle.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased driver has not yet been released. The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff was assisted by Jackson Community Ambulance and Henrietta Township Fire Department.

