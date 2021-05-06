Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center announce ArtPath 2021 Michigan Artists

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In partnership with the City of Lansing’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center will present ArtPath for Summer 2021.

ArtPath spans 3 miles of the Lansing River Trail from REO Town to Old Town and showcases work by Michigan artists. ArtPath 2021 will include 20 art installations, artist talks, and family-friendly art activities.

The ArtPath 2021 Artists listed from sites 01 – 20 are:

K.W. Bell Erica Bradshaw Charles Jarvis Christine Beals Wendy Shaft Kelly O’Neill Douglas M Gruizenga Ray Katz Sinclair Chase Korte Hector Acuna Aminah Marae Sarah Pulver Waleed Johnson Michael Sklenka Isiah Lattimore Mike Ross Nancy DeJoy Trevor Grabill Daniel J. Hogan Michael Angelo Magnotta

It is the eleventh year of public art programming for the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center.

See the ArtPath map HERE.

