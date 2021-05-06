Advertisement

Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center announce ArtPath 2021 Michigan Artists

It is the eleventh year of public art programming for the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center.
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center will present ArtPath for Summer 2021
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In partnership with the City of Lansing’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center will present ArtPath for Summer 2021.

ArtPath spans 3 miles of the Lansing River Trail from REO Town to Old Town and showcases work by Michigan artists. ArtPath 2021 will include 20 art installations, artist talks, and family-friendly art activities.

The ArtPath 2021 Artists listed from sites 01 – 20 are:

  1. K.W. Bell
  2. Erica Bradshaw
  3. Charles Jarvis
  4. Christine Beals
  5. Wendy Shaft
  6. Kelly O’Neill
  7. Douglas M Gruizenga
  8. Ray Katz
  9. Sinclair Chase Korte
  10. Hector Acuna
  11. Aminah Marae
  12. Sarah Pulver
  13. Waleed Johnson
  14. Michael Sklenka Isiah Lattimore Mike Ross
  15. Nancy DeJoy
  16. Trevor Grabill
  17. Daniel J. Hogan
  18. Michael Angelo Magnotta

See the ArtPath map HERE.

