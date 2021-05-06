Advertisement

In My View 5/6/21: Baseball needs to pick up the pace

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I agree with Lansing Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson—baseball in the future must do a better job of appealing to young people who live in a faster world.

The game is too slow and new ideas are needed toward that end—the minor leagues play seven inning doubleheaders and start extra innings with a runner on second base. Dickson loves such ideas because he thinks they will spark interest in a younger audience which he says firmly baseball needs to survive and again I agree with him.

