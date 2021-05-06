In My View 5/5/21: Help may be on the way for Spartan Hockey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey has been in the doldrums with six straight losing seasons. The Spartans are desperate for offense they were next to last in the nation this past season.

Maybe help is on the way.

MSU has signed transfer Griffin Lougran who played three seasons at Northern Michigan. He was the WCHA leading scorer a year ago. He also led the league in penalty minutes, whatever but MSU needs offense and future recruits have to give them some help in that area or I believe more of the same is in store in future years.

