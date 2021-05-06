House Oversight Committee discusses proposal to ban ‘vaccine passports’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, a state house committee debated a bill that would block the use of “vaccine passports.”

There was outpouring support by the public to approve the bill, but some representatives said the bill is preempted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked conversation about vaccine passports. In theory, the passport would confirm if a person has been vaccinated so they can travel or enter a private business. Republican lawmaker Sue Allor is proposing a ban on vaccine passports, even though they’re not being considered on the state or federal level.

Allor said, “I believe that individuals have a right to make their own medical decisions, they have a right to privacy and that their freedom should not be infringed upon through the mandate of getting a vaccine or having to show a vaccine passport.

During Thursday’s meeting Representative David LaGrand questioned Allor’s bill and said, “You’re talking about something that hasn’t happened and no one is considering.”

Supporters of the bill said it will protect them from being discriminated against if they choose not to receive the COVID vaccine.

Naomi Wolf, opposes vaccine passports and said, “If you separate people into two classes, one that is allowed to move around and travel and go to restaurants and one that is not, very bad things happen. It is discriminatory.”

“There is no amendment that will garner my support for this,” Representative Julie Brixie said she won’t support the bill because it’s not necessary. “There is no vaccine passport being proposed neither here in Michigan nor by the federal government.”

As of now, there a date has not been set yet for when the committee will vote on the proposal.

News 10 reached out to the state health department about vaccine passports. MDHHS said it is not exploring that idea.

