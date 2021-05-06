Health clinics are popping up to vaccinate high schoolers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The push to get people vaccinated is now in our high schools. Wednesday, Sparrow brought a pop-up clinic to bath township, where students traded the lunch line for the vaccine line.

Bath High School students are used to making shots on the basketball court. But today, that’s where they’re receiving them. Sparrow is holding their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at high school students. Students and members of the community there are receiving the Pfizer shot. John Baker is the Administrative Director for Sparrow Laboratories.

“There was a goal to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Baker said. “People in this age group represent a significant portion of the population. So, obviously just mathematically it’s important to include them.”

Baker says some parents even got in on the action.

“We’ve seen people with this and other school vaccination clinics come in with their child and decided to get vaccinated themselves.”

Vanessa Vail, a sophomore at Bath High School, said, “It was alright. It didn’t hurt. I’m used to getting shots. I get allergy shots quite a bit so it wasn’t anything too bad.”

Vail plays basketball for Bath. With her season cut short this year, she says she’s getting the shot in hopes of having a complete season next year.

“It’s been difficult,” Vail said. “I’m very active and play a lot of sports. Basketball was cut short. Then, we have to wear masks inside.”

Those giving out the vaccine say the toughest part about the Pfizer vaccine is getting people to return for their second dose.

Baker said, “Wherever we go in community outreach we’re scheduling a second clinic to catch them for the second dose. Of course, if people are unable to make that particular day, they can go to our Frandor service center and walk-in there and we’ll take care of them for their second dose.”

Vail says her message to her generation is, “Why not get the vaccine?”

“I say just get it,” Vail said. “I mean, it’s not like terrible to get a shot. You have to get vaccinated for other things, why not get vaccinated for COVID too?”

Sparrow says it’s working to do more pop-up clinics in various areas to give everyone an opportunity to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

