Grand Ledge schedules second round of interviews for new superintendent

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a long search, but Grand Ledge Public Schools (GLPS) are zeroing in on a choice for who will be the new superintendent.

Brian Metcalf was the Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools but had been placed on leave since June of 2020. He was eventually formally let go from the school system, with David Chapin serving as the interim Superintendent in Metcalf’s absence.

Metcalf was put on leave after comments that he made on his personal Facebook page about the death of George Floyd. Metcalf wrote, “...it all starts with being a law abiding citizen - had he not paid with counterfeit money, had he not resisted, had he not been under the influence -- then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it just eliminates the conflict to begin with!! It starts with being a good citizen!”

At a Special Meeting on Jan. 25, the GLPS Board of Education unanimously approved contracting with Ray & Associates to assist them in their search for the next Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools. Of all the candidates that applied, only seven made it to the first round of interviews.

Now, the second round of interviews is down to three candidates.

Dr. Marcus Davenport earned his Ph.D. in K-12 Educational Administration from Michigan State University. He was the superintendent for the Beecher Community School District in Flint, a principle at Thomas Edison Elementary School in Detroit, and has 20 years of experience in the field of education.

Dr. Steven F. Gabriel has a Ph.D. in K-12 Educational Administration from Michigan State University. Dr. Gabriel has been working in Grand Ledge Public Schools for years, previously as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Operations, Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services, and Head Principal for Grand Ledge High School.

Dr. Amy Kruppe earned her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Lewis University. She was the Superintendent of Niles Elementary School District 71 in Niles, IL, and before that the Superintendent for Niles Township’s District for Special Education, and Assistant Superintendent of Special Education at Naperville Community School District 203.

There’s a wealth of education and leadership experience for the GLPS Board to choose from, but we won’t know who has the job until after the second round of interviews. Those are taking place on Tuesday, May 11, and Wednesday, May 12.

