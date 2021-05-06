Former Brave Del Crandall Dies

-MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) - The star Milwaukee Braves catcher and former manager Del Crandall has died. Son Bill Crandall says he had Parkinson’s disease and died Wednesday in Mission Viejo, California. Crandall was one of the best defensive catchers of the 1950s and early 1960s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners. Crandall was a member of the Braves’ 1957 World Series championship team as well as the 1958 squad that lost the World Series. Del Crandall was 91 years old.

