Advertisement

Former Brave Del Crandall Dies

The camp is free to participate (Source: Pexels)
The camp is free to participate (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) - The star Milwaukee Braves catcher and former manager Del Crandall has died. Son Bill Crandall says he had Parkinson’s disease and died Wednesday in Mission Viejo, California. Crandall was one of the best defensive catchers of the 1950s and early 1960s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners. Crandall was a member of the Braves’ 1957 World Series championship team as well as the 1958 squad that lost the World Series. Del Crandall was 91 years old.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
Corey Coddingham
Lansing man charged in death of missing Mason woman
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment fire, suspected homicide
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months
The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers...
Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County

Latest News

New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) fights with Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams during the...
New York Rangers Fined
Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols leans on his bat in the dugout during the eighth inning of a...
Pujols Designated For Assignment
MHSAA ADDS GIRLS WRESTLING TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Photographers cover the game in an empty stadium during fourth-inning intrasquad baseball game...
Blue Jays Move From Florida to Buffalo