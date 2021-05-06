Advertisement

Family honors late mother’s MSU legacy with a new 5K

Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mother’s Day is just a few days away.

It can be a day to thank and spoil your amazing mom.

But for the Kaneene family, this mother’s day they are honoring their late mother, Frances, by creating a brand new 5k with Michigan State University.

Studio 10 spoke with the children of Frances who say she was a mother for the whole community.

“Her students were her heart and her soul, they felt like her other sons and daughters to us,” said her daughter Tessa.

“The students were her babies and the people that she cared about, every year, she would go to graduation and support them,” added Kange, Frances’ daughter.

“She touched so many lives and had an impact on everyone,” said Tibia, her oldest son.

These three may be Frances’ biological children, but’s clear that Frances’ time as an undergraduate academic adviser at MSU- just expanded her motherhood to staff and students.

“Oftentimes, when there are students who could go home for Thanksgiving or Christmas or break, they would be at our house and have meals with us,” said Tessa. “She really took in her students as her own, she has such a special knack of finding the light and people and giving them the confidence to allow it to shine and then receiving it and magnifying it.”

After three decades at MSU, Frances retired in January 2020.

“I remember her saying that, she said when I leave, I will leave and never look back, but in a positive way,” said Tess. “She’s always felt like she loved her job. She had such a full career and was ready for that next step, unfortunately, didn’t last as long.”

After a long battle with cancer, Frances passed away just 8 months after retirement.

But family and friends are finding ways to honor her-like the Frances Kaneene Study Abroad Scholarship fund which will help pay for study abroad experiences.

“I think specifically that it’s tied to study abroad because she really encouraged students to do that. But also she herself was an immigrant and has experienced what it means to learn about different cultures,” said Kange. “What’s interesting about this fund is, not only does it recognize the work that she did, but also pushes forward what she had been trying to do for so many years, which is give more exposure to study abroad. "

Now her children are finding a new way to honor their mother’s legacy by raising money for the scholarship.

This fall, on Frances’ heavenly birthday, there will be a 5K.

“She really committed to running after she was diagnosed, she joined the playmakers running group,” said Tessa. “She would put up all the race bids in the basement, and she would write she loved about the race and what the cause was for. “

The event will begin with performances from the drumline and dance team.

After the race there will be live performances and lots of food.

“It’s a community event and the way that it’s planned, almost everyone can find something to do and enjoy and take away from it,” said Tibia.

The Frances Kaneene 5K will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Hawk Island County Park.

For details or to sign up: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/MI/Lansing/Frances5K .

You can donate to the Frances Kaneene Study Abroad Scholarship here:  https://givingto.msu.edu/gift/index.cfm?sid=9339 .

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment catches fire
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools is changing quarantine requirements.
Pewamo-Westphalia is changing their quarantine requirements
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months
Corey Coddingham
Lansing man charged in death of missing Mason woman
Anne VanGeest, 35, died on April 19, 11 days after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Family says Ionia woman died of complications after Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Latest News

Shaheen Teacher Appreciation
Shaheen is Celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week
Healthy snack option
The recipe for the perfect refreshment before a workout or as a snack
Moms and money
MSU Federal Credit Union recognizes moms and the financial help that they can provide
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Brock Fletcher provides some tips for home buyers to help them win an offer