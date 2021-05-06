Emergent BioSolutions expanding in DeWitt Twp.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pharmaceutical company could soon be expanding its operation in the Lansing area.

Emergent BioSolutions is working with DeWitt Township to open a 180-thousand-square-foot facility. Emergent wants to build on a plot at DeWitt Road and Port Lansing Road near the Capitol Region International Airport. It is currently negotiating with the township on the dimensions of a production building.

The company recently made headlines in April when a batch of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at one of its plants was found to be unusable.

Emergent stopped making doses during the Food and Drug Administration’s investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.