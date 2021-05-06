Advertisement

Emergent BioSolutions expanding in DeWitt Twp.

It is currently negotiating with the township on the dimensions of a production building.
Emergent BioSolutions is working with DeWitt Township to open a 180-thousand-square-foot...
Emergent BioSolutions is working with DeWitt Township to open a 180-thousand-square-foot facility.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pharmaceutical company could soon be expanding its operation in the Lansing area.

Emergent BioSolutions is working with DeWitt Township to open a 180-thousand-square-foot facility. Emergent wants to build on a plot at DeWitt Road and Port Lansing Road near the Capitol Region International Airport. It is currently negotiating with the township on the dimensions of a production building.

The company recently made headlines in April when a batch of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at one of its plants was found to be unusable.

Emergent stopped making doses during the Food and Drug Administration’s investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Corey Coddingham
Lansing man charged in death of missing Mason woman
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment catches fire
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months
School bond proposal results
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools is changing quarantine requirements.
Pewamo-Westphalia is changing their quarantine requirements

Latest News

The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers...
Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County
The road is expected to reopen Monday, July 29, weather permitting.
Clippert Street closure creates new headaches for drivers
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
5-6-21 A.M. Weather