Advertisement

Consumers Energy scammers are back, Mich. Attorney General warns

(wtoc)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In April, News 10 told you about scammers posing as Consumers Energy representatives to trick people into handing over their money. Now, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a Consumer Alert, as scammers are once again impersonating Consumers Energy to target Michiganders.

Nessel’s office said several Michiganders have complained of someone cold-calling customers and threatening to shut off their power if the person doesn’t pay off a balance within 30 minutes. However, this is a utility imposter scam that attempts to rush the customer so that they don’t have time to think before giving the scammer their money.

If the story sounds familiar, that’s because it is. A similar scam targeted DTE Energy customers late last year, and Consumers Energy customers earlier this year. It’s a variation on the classic scammer’s tactic of convincing the target that they are in some sort of trouble and must pay to get out.

“This is important enough to bear repeating: It is imperative people are aware that bad actors will stop at nothing to scam unsuspecting customers,” said Nessel. “If this Consumer Alert prevents even one Michigander from turning over personal information or money, it will have served its purpose of beating scammers at their own game.”

AG Nessel and the state’s various utility companies will continue to do what they can to stop the scams, but the most effective step that can be taken is for customers to know their tricks. Utility companies will never cold-call you and give an ultimatum that your service will be shut off shortly unless you act, visit your home to collect a bill or threaten shutoff, request immediate payment through a prepaid debit card or any form of unusual payment. They don’t request personal or financial information such as a Social Security number. Nor will they claim a customer is entitled to a refund or rebate by asking for bank account or credit card information to make the alleged refund.

If you suspect you have been contacted by an imposter, you may file a complaint online with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team or call 877-765-8388.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
Corey Coddingham
Lansing man charged in death of missing Mason woman
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment fire, suspected homicide
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months
The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers...
Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR.
Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill investing in outdoor recreation
Former U.P. attorney pleads guilty to perjury
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center will present ArtPath for Summer 2021
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center announce ArtPath 2021 Michigan Artists
happy young teacher woman at elementary school teaching
MEA launches Michigan Educator Project to hear from front lines about educator shortage