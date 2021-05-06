Advertisement

Clippert Street closure creates new headaches for drivers

Clippert Street between Saginaw and Grand River has been closed to traffic.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing has closed part of Clippert Street for work on the Montgomery Drain project, which includes storm sewers and water main repairs.

Clippert Street between Saginaw and Grand River has been closed to traffic and a number of detours are now posted. This stretch of Clippert will also be resurfaced.

Drivers will still be able to get into the parking lots for businesses during this construction.

This drain project is set to repair existing pipes to help with flooding. The project will cost the City of Lansing $1 million per year for the next 30 years.

This area of Clippert is set to be closed until June.

Detours are as follows:

Northbound Detour (south of Saginaw Street)

  • East on Saginaw Street (slight right onto Grand River Avenue) to Coolidge Road
  • North on Coolidge Road to Saginaw Street
  • West on Saginaw Street/Grand River Avenue to Clippert Street

Southbound Detour (north of Grand River Avenue)

  • West on Grand River Avenue to Howard Street
  • South on Howard Street to Saginaw Street
  • East on Saginaw Street to Clippert Street

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Corey Coddingham
Lansing man charged in death of missing Mason woman
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment catches fire
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months
School bond proposal results
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools is changing quarantine requirements.
Pewamo-Westphalia is changing their quarantine requirements

Latest News

The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers...
Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
Emergent BioSolutions is working with DeWitt Township to open a 180-thousand-square-foot...
Emergent BioSolutions expanding in DeWitt Twp.
5-6-21 A.M. Weather