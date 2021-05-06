Clippert Street closure creates new headaches for drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing has closed part of Clippert Street for work on the Montgomery Drain project, which includes storm sewers and water main repairs.

Clippert Street between Saginaw and Grand River has been closed to traffic and a number of detours are now posted. This stretch of Clippert will also be resurfaced.

Drivers will still be able to get into the parking lots for businesses during this construction.

This drain project is set to repair existing pipes to help with flooding. The project will cost the City of Lansing $1 million per year for the next 30 years.

This area of Clippert is set to be closed until June.

Detours are as follows:

Northbound Detour (south of Saginaw Street)

East on Saginaw Street (slight right onto Grand River Avenue) to Coolidge Road

North on Coolidge Road to Saginaw Street

West on Saginaw Street/Grand River Avenue to Clippert Street

Southbound Detour (north of Grand River Avenue)

West on Grand River Avenue to Howard Street

South on Howard Street to Saginaw Street

East on Saginaw Street to Clippert Street

