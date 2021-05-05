Advertisement

Watch Live: Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha to deliver COVID-19 first-dose vaccinations to Flint-area student leaders

Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer vaccine(weau)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is set to deliver the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to student leaders at Mott Community College’s new vaccine clinic in their Event Center.

Watch live here:

