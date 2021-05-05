Used car sales up as production decreases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have been thinking about selling your car, this might be just the right time to do it. As we reported, chip shortages and decreased production are making new cars more expensive and harder to find. That is making the market for used cars is hot.

Autotrader says sellers are getting an average of 12% more for their cars and some are cashing in even higher. Part of the reason why demand is so high is that a lot of people decided to get an inexpensive used car rather than use public transportation during the pandemic.

There is stimulus money that people are looking to spend. For both sellers and buyers, experts advise you choose a public place when meeting up. If you are buying, be ready to seal the deal.

“Finding a used car has been honestly like finding a needle in the haystack,” said Andrea Castro of New Jersey who is looking to buy.

“It’s just hard to find something available that I can go test drive and that’s not already sold by the time I go to the lot,” said Zach Scheidt of Georgia, who is also looking to buy.

If you are looking to buy a used car research prices on multiple sites. Remember demand is lower for sedans than trucks or SUVs, and to ask for the car’s inspection report.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.