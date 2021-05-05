Advertisement

Sparrow Hospital receives “A” grade for patient safety

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Leapfrog Group, an independent watchdog organization for healthcare quality and safety, gave Sparrow Hospital an “A” grade for patient safety in their most recent scorecard.

The scorecard rates more than 2,700 acute cure hospitals nationwide, according to The Leapfrog Group.

The Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade rates a hospitals overall performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients. The grades are given to all hospitals across the country in “A” through “F” fashion and is updated every six months.

