Shaheen is Celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week

Here’s your chance to give a local teacher a special shout-out
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week and Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet are celebrating in a big way, so big in fact, that they’re turning the celebration into a month-long event. During the month of May, it’s your chance to show your appreciation for a teacher that inspires you and they’ll have the chance to win a pizza party! Plus, we might read about them on Studio 10 (just like the teachers in these videos).

To enter to win the pizza party for a local teacher, all you have to do is email us your teacher’s name, the name of the school and tell us how they’ve inspired you. Email your entry to myteacherrocks@wilx.com. You’ll have the whole month of May to submit your email and there’s going to be a couple of teachers (and staff) that will be picked in a random drawing that will get a pizza party!

Rules can be found here: “Teacher Appreciation” Official Rules, Terms of Use & Privacy Policy (wilx.com)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

