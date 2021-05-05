School bond proposal results being tallied

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Votes are being tallied now to see if and how some school districts will fund upcoming initiatives. The May 4 election will included bond proposals from multiple mid-Michigan school districts. Below are some of the most significant decisions being made for mid-Michigan schools, with results updating as they come in.

Okemos - Results being counted

Residents in Okemos are voting on both a millage proposal and a millage renewal measure.

For the new millage, Okemos Public Schools are asking the community to provide a $0.9861 (about a dollar) in tax for each $1,000 of taxable valuation. This would go on for a period of 10 years, and would be used to create a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology.

The millage renewal will allow the school district to continue to levy up to 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to operate as normal.

Waverly - 62.98% Yes, 37.02% No, 71.43% Reported

In Waverly the bond - if passed - will cover a lot of improvements in Waverly Community Schools. The Waverly Community Schools Board of Education is placing a 30-year, $125 million bond proposal on the May 4 election ballot. The purpose of the bond issue is to add capacity at the elementary schools and address safety, security, and facility improvements district-wide.

“This bond issue would allow us to make needed updates to spaces across the district so we can create modern, 21st-century learning environments for Waverly students, without asking homeowners to raise the debt millage,” said Superintendent Kelly Blake.

Additional bond improvements proposed include:

Mechanical system upgrades throughout the district

New furnishings and finish updates in all buildings

New bus and student technology purchases

Secure vestibule entrances at the elementary and high schools

Cafeteria and media center renovations at the middle school and high school

Community locker room renovation at East Intermediate

Holt - 47.39% Yes, 52.61% No, 66.67% Reported

Holt’s bond proposal asks the public to fund a major organizational transition. If approved, school administrators say the bond would provide $148 million in funding for four key areas of critical infrastructure, security, learning environments, and innovation over the next 8 years.

Taxpayers were asked to vote on a projected tax decrease of 1.77 mils when compared to the previous year’s tax rate. Holt Superintendent Dr. David Hornak says that the restructuring is projected to be a net decrease to taxpayers.

It would also move students to a more traditional setup as ages relate to school buildings.

“This proposal re-configures our schools and reduces transitions for students,” Hornak wrote in a statement on the district’s website. “...if approved by voters, the fifth grade would return to our elementary buildings, our middle schools would serve 6-8 graders, and our high school would become a traditional 9-12 high school.”

Holt building configuration (WILX 2021)

For a full list of elections by county see below, or go to Michigan.gov/SoS.

