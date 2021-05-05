Advertisement

Resident input sought for proposed renovations to Jackson’s wastewater treatment plant

The City is seeking a State of Michigan grant to fund the renovations.
City of Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) is seeking grants for improvements.
City of Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) is seeking grants for improvements.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Improvements at the City of Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) are being planned to maintain the quality of the sewer system.

The City is seeking a State of Michigan grant to fund the renovations. The first step in obtaining that funding is to hold a public hearing where residents can provide input on the plan.

The hearing will take place during the Tuesday, May 11 virtual Jackson City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. It will be live-streamed on the City’s website, Facebook page, and Comcast Cable Channel 21. The project plan can be viewed on the City’s website.

Plans include calls for the replacement of clarifier equipment, pumping equipment and controls, and electrical equipment. The City is requesting a State of Michigan Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan for the project design and construction costs which are estimated at $6,440,000.

The estimated increase to the annual sewer budget associated with the CWSRF loan is $390,000. A user rate increase of 4% is expected.

Jackson residents are invited to submit written comments on the proposed project plan. All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on May 11 to be considered as part of the public record. Written comments may be mailed or placed in the dropbox in front of City Hall: City of Jackson, Attn: City Clerk, 161 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201, or emailed to comments@cityofjackson.org

