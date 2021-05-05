Renderings show what Ingham County’s new Justice Complex will look like

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of the Ingham County Jail was demolished in 2020 to make room for a new justice complex. That complex is projected to be completed by the summer of 2023, but News 10 has obtained renderings that show what it will look like when construction finishes.

Jason Ferguson, a Chief Deputy for the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office who retired in January, said that the new complex will be more than just a jail.

“It’s an entire justice complex- which is the jail, the 55th district court and the sheriff’s office,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson told News 10 that this new complex was badly needed. In fact the new complex is something that has been in process for nearly ten years.

“The old jail facility was untenable; maintenance was outrageous we weren’t doing what we wanted to do for our inmates’ safety, [and the] security of our staff,” Ferguson said. “It will help us serve the inmate population. They will be safer, be more secure. The programming and work environment for the staff will be vastly improved.”

The project is estimated to cost $70 million. Estimates for the build time are between 24 and 30 months, with pre-manufactured cells arriving onsite in either August or September.

