Perfect storm causing supply chain issues

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Supply chain issues are causing shortages across the country, and experts say it will be a while before they stop. In the meantime, you can expect to see higher prices on just about everything.

“It’s almost unsustainable for us,” said Travis Stoliker, Saddleback BBQ co-owner.

The supply chain issues are causing shortages on things like microchips, lumber, chlorine and chicken wings. Those who are able to get their hands on them are paying more to get it.

“We had to last week take chicken wings off the menu because the price got way to high,” said Stoliker.

Stoliker said the the widespread issues are forcing them to change how they do business.

“It’s to the point now where we’re monitoring prices on every ingredient we buy by the week,” said

The issue is several things including a trucker shortage, the backlog at the Suez Canal and a shipping container shortage coming from China. MSU Supply Chain management professor Steven Melnyk said corporations are re-thinking the lean production model that’s dominated the last 20 years.

“Companies realize the changes they are dealing with are not temporary, they’re fundamental,” said Steven Melnyk, MSU Supply Chain Management Professor.

That could mean having a buffer of supplies in a warehouse, along with other changes to the way inventory is managed.

Meinyk said these changes won’t happen overnight.

In fact, things are expected to get worse especially at the pump.

“We can’t get the gas from the refineries to your pumps. It’s going to take time for the Suez at least three or four weeks. It’s going to take time for us to get enough containers,” said Melnyk.

Stoliker said in the meantime, he’s relying on a good relationship with his suppliers.

“We rely on our ingredients. That includes everything from the rub and spices we put on our brisket to the brisket itself,” he said.

It’s still not clear how long these shortages will last.

