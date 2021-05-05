One sign things are returning to normal? The Lugnuts are back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new mask mandate is one small glimmer of hope that we’re inching back to normal. Another sign we’re getting there: Opening day at Jackson Field in Lansing.

Staff there are doing what they can to give staff a sense of normalcy at the Lugnuts’ first game since 2019.

The energy was electric with fans and staff excited to finally be back at Jackson Field. Lugnuts’ radio broadcaster Jesse Goldberg-Strassler explained his excitement at the event.

“I’m so happy baseball is back! I’m trying to figure out what we’ve missed as the game starts up again and I’ll go, “oh yeah!” it’s just so good to have Lugnuts baseball back again,” he said.

Suite attendant Kenzie Hogle says there’s nowhere else she’d rather be.

“I think it’s so exciting seeing the guys out there and everyone’s playing again,” Hogle said. “Just getting that energy again. Bouncing off other people, having drinks and having fun.”

Baseball means the start of the spring and summer seasons. One of the things you have to do when you get to the park is get yourself a hot dog.

“It’s like putting on a song you know you loved back when but just haven’t heard in a while,” Goldberg-Strassler said. “Now that song is playing and just makes you feel good and brings back all of the good memories.”

Lugnut fans Isabel and Jillian say this is something that helps them believe things are getting back to normal.

“I love the energy of the field and everything. It’s kind of a little taste of going to a big mlb game, ya know? It’s really exciting.” Isabel said.

Whether it’s cashless transactions, social distancing or temperature checks, the Lugnuts staff are making sure everyone can enjoy the game while staying safe.

Goldberg-Strassler said, “You can use the stay seated app to order food right to your seat. You don’t even need to stand in line. Anything we can do to make sure folks have a good and safe time.”

The Lugnuts first home series ends on Sunday. There complete schedule is available on their website or by CLICKING HERE.

