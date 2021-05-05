Advertisement

MSU Hockey Signs Transfer Player

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has signed Northern Michigan University transfer hockey player Griffin Loughran. He played three seasons at NMU and led the WCHA in scoring in the 2019-2020 campaign. Loughran played 88 games for the Wildcats and he also has 203 career penalty minutes. He led the league with 33 penalties the same year he led in scoring. Loughran scored the winning goal against Michigan State in a 2-0 win in Marquette, October 12th, 2019. The Spartans were next to last in offense this last season in the nation compiling a 7-18-2 season record.

