Michigan State Golfer Named First Team All Big Ten

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s James Piot has been named to the All Big Ten first team golf squad the conference announced on Wednesday. It marks the third straight year Piot has earned All conference honors and the second time he’s been voted to the first team. Piot leads the Spartans with a 71.3 scoring average this season. Piot was also named as the number one seed in an NCAA Regional tournament May 17-19 in Kingston Springs, Tennessee. The MSU team did not make the field.

