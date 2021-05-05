Michigan is in desperate need of caregivers

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan is in need of 34,000 home health care workers including regular caregivers that don’t have their certified nursing assistant certification (CNA).

They are needed quickly in places like assisted-living centers and in individual homes. It’s been a major problem for Deborah Moerland, owner of First Light Home Care Agency in Okemos.

“Our number of hours that we work per week has gone down about 800 hours per week since November because we just don’t have the people to work,” Moerland said.

Only 25 people have applied for work through First Light Home Care Agency in Okemos in the last month. That’s not enough to keep up with the 75-to-100 monthly requests for caregivers.

Moerland said she even raised the starting pay by a couple of dollars to between 12 and 13 dollars an hour. She added benefits and free certified nursing assisted training, but still isn’t having any luck.

“I think it because the government keeps handing out stimulus checks and unemployment is more money than they can make but unfortunately most businesses can’t pay what unemployment pay is,” Moerland said.

Moerland told News 10 she has more unemployment claims than the last four years combined, and for the 100 requests a month for caregivers, they only fill about 20 jobs.

“It’s very frustrating mostly because I know these people need help and they are not going to get it with us or anybody at this point and even facilities are understaffed ‚so it’s not like they can just go somewhere and be well taken care of,” Moerland, said.

“It’s frustrating for me because I don’t get consistent service,” Mike Myatt said.

That’s the case for Mike Myatt, who says the lack of assistance is impacting his physical and emotional health.

“Usually I have two or three people that do help me and I’m down to one caregiver at this point, I have muscular dystrophy so I need someone to do the daily tasks for me. I need that help I can’t go without it,” Myatt said.

There are a lot of business owners criticizing the government stimulus checks and claiming unemployment benefits are too generous, but the U.S. Census Bureau says about a third of families on unemployment are struggling just to meet their basic household needs.

