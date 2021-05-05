MIAA Honors For Lansing Area Athletes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College senior sophomore punter Brendan Sine (Charlotte) and freshman linebacker Spencer Tyler (East Lansing) have earned 2020-21 All Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association second team football honors. The duo were among ten Comet players who earned all MIAA awards. Olivet is scheduled to open the 2021 season on September 11th at Eureka, Illinois College.

