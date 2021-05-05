Advertisement

MIAA Honors For Lansing Area Athletes

Generic Football Photo
Generic Football Photo(Rudy and Peter Skitterians (custom credit) | Pixabay)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College senior sophomore punter Brendan Sine (Charlotte) and freshman linebacker Spencer Tyler (East Lansing) have earned 2020-21 All Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association second team football honors. The duo were among ten Comet players who earned all MIAA awards. Olivet is scheduled to open the 2021 season on September 11th at Eureka, Illinois College.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment catches fire
Anne VanGeest, 35, died on April 19, 11 days after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Family says Ionia woman died of complications after Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools is changing quarantine requirements.
Pewamo-Westphalia is changing their quarantine requirements
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months
Town in mourning after the loss of high school baseball player

Latest News

Photographers cover the game in an empty stadium during fourth-inning intrasquad baseball game...
Blue Jays Move From Florida to Buffalo
FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, a large flag is unfurled during the national anthem...
Full Attendance Coming to New York Ballparks
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State Golfer Named First Team All Big Ten
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Signs Transfer Player