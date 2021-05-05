May is for Miracles: Xander

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Xander Laskos has a smile that lights up a room, although this happy and hungry 17-month-old had his challenges set out before him. Xander was born with placental abruption severe blood clots and an infection found in both mom and baby. News 10 spoke with his mom about the experience.

“He was born technically at 23 weeks and six days and he had a bilateral grade for brain bleed, which is the worst it can be.”

Chances for disabilities were high because of the brain bleed and at just six days old, his intestines perforated.

“Dr. Muhamed was the first doctor that we saw. Right when admitted he was admitted to the NICU, he explained everything the way that we needed to hear it.”

Little Xander was on a ventilator and an oscillator off and on for those first very critical few months.

“From that moment on, it was just… We were leaning on all the nurses and all the doctors and trying to navigate the NICU because, It’s a whole other world especially when you don’t expect it. It was so unexpected.”

Xander overcame his surgery and spent 150 days in NICU. Around three months, his bowel perforated again. Six days after a successful surgery at University of Michigan, Xander was transferred back to Sparrow to finish out his NICU journey.

“It was just a very happy moment.”

They had the best Christmas gift that year before they took Xander home. He had an MRI to take a look at his brain and the results showed no brain damage and no further bleeding. He’s better than ever. A year later, Xander eats anything you give him and is making up for the lost time in the hospital. This miracle child is now thriving due to the care of the staff at Sparrow and the University of Michigan.

“We could trust them 100 percent with him and like I said, they treat the babies like their their own children and we’re just forever grateful.”

