Mason Public Schools offer fully online learning option for 2021-22 school year

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, officials from Mason Public Schools clarified that the school system would be offering a fully online option for the 2021-22 school year, called Bulldog Virtual Academy.

Mason, like many other school districts around the country, drew both criticism and praise in the 2020-21 school year for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the district operated under a hybrid model, with kids going to school two days a week and learning online three days a week, more than 500 parents signed an online petition to get their students fully in person.

The key difference now is that the online option will exist alongside a traditional 5-day-a-week in-person option. Childcare will be available on late-start Wednesday mornings.

The deadline for registering for Bulldog Virtual Academy is May 11.

