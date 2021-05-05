Mason Public Schools offer fully online learning option for 2021-22 school year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, officials from Mason Public Schools clarified that the school system would be offering a fully online option for the 2021-22 school year, called Bulldog Virtual Academy.

Mason, like many other school districts around the country, drew both criticism and praise in the 2020-21 school year for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the district operated under a hybrid model, with kids going to school two days a week and learning online three days a week, more than 500 parents signed an online petition to get their students fully in person.

The key difference now is that the online option will exist alongside a traditional 5-day-a-week in-person option. Childcare will be available on late-start Wednesday mornings.

The deadline for registering for Bulldog Virtual Academy is May 11.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.