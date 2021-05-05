Local high school considers prom with no dancing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senior prom is a night that most people never forget. Grand Ledge seniors certainly won’t forget a prom where they may not be allowed to dance.

The high school sent out a notice to seniors that said, “MDHHS does not allow indoor or outdoor events in which people dance.” They are still planning a “senior only event” for May 21.

An emergency order from the state health department limits outdoor gatherings to 300 and indoor gatherings to 25.

They suggest putting students in groups of six or fewer. Those people could dance with each other without social distancing, but masks must be worn at all times, according to MDHHS.

A spokesperson for Grand Ledge Public Schools told News 10 the district hasn’t finalized plans for prom yet and they plan to tell seniors on Thursday.

Now seniors are deciding if they even want to go.

“What I could see doing is just get a test. If it’s negative, then you wouldn’t need to distance or anything, but because of how they’ve been doing things, you’re probably going to have to be distanced from everyone so I don’t know if there will really be a point,” said senior Ethan Fox.

According to a message on their website, Grand Ledge may have seniors who are planning to go take a COVID test either the week of or the day of. MDHHS recommends testing within 24 hours of an event.

After being away from their friends for most of the year, some students were hoping for prom to be somewhat normal.

“They’ve pretty much taken all of our senior things for the rest of the year including our last day hanging out. They said we can’t do that in the parking lot even though normally it’s small groups anyway,” said Fox.

The other event that’s changed is the parking lot cookout that usually happens on seniors’ last day of school. That’s being moved to the high school’s stadium.

