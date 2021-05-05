Large trash piles continually dumped in Lansing nieghborhood alley

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An alleyway in a Lansing neighborhood has become a hotbed for illegal dumping. Neighbors in the area next to Comstock Park, just a few minutes from Downtown Lansing, are tired of seeing it happen over and over again.

Jeffrey Kimble has lived in the neighborhood since 1973. He says the alley has been a common illegal dumping spot for the last 20 years. But Kimble says it’s gone to the next level in the last year or so. It’s become a critter’s paradise and he says people are coming and dumping bag after bag late at night.

“I’ve seen rats, I’ve seen {rac}coons, I’ve seen all kinds of stuff,” Kimble says. “Sometimes you even see deer walking down the alley!”

Ram Singh says he’s lived on his current street for a year and a half. He says he’s seen about 25 bags of trash unloaded in a single dump. He thinks it’s coming from a nearby complex, because of the quantity, frequency, and similarity in the types of bags. He says there are rodents everywhere.

“I’ve seen possums, woodchucks, rats, crawling over this stuff,” Singh adds.

Kimble says the City of Lansing knows about the issue and comes to clean it up.

While reporting on this story, News 10 saw a crew, who said they were contracted by the City of Lansing, cleaning up a recent mess. The crew said they’ve seen more illegal dumping around Lansing recently.

“In the last two months, they’ve been down here at least eight or nine times,” Kimble says.

Both Kimble and Singh want the city to put up a sign telling people not to dump, or to install a camera on a pole in the alleyway. Neither of seen the culprit(s) in action, but Singh says he just wants to live in a clean area.

“I don’t think it has to matter where you live-- the financial status of your neighborhood-- anyone can keep their place clean.”

