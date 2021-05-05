Lansing man charged in death of missing Mason woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man was charged in the death of a missing Mason woman.

On February 28, 2021 the family of 33 year old Melissa Nicole Murray of Mason reported her missing to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 16, 2021 the missing person investigation lead ICSO investigators to a residence in the 1000 block of Mahlon St. in the city of Lansing, MI. ICSO contacted the Lansing Police Department Detective unit for assistance.

The joint missing person investigation determined the case to be a homicide investigation, with the victim being Melissa Nicole Murray. The investigation team sought assistance from the Michigan State Police. On March 24, 2021 the victim was located deceased in Isabella County, according to Lansing Police.

Police determined 40 year old Lansing resident Corey Coddingham as a suspect in the case.

Police arrested Coddingham on an unrelated charge.

Coddingham was arraigned on one count of open murder, and one count of felony firearm. He was denied bond in his arraignment.

